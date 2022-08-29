June 2022

During an episode of “The Bellas Podcast,” Nikki explained the couple’s decision not to rush into having a second child.

“We got in a big, detailed conversation about it. Because I was like, ‘You know, I do have baby fever, but I don’t know. Is right now, right? Maybe do you want to try for a girl?’ And actually, Artem was like, ‘We need to wait,'” she said at the time. “[Artem] prefers to wait a few years.”

According to Nikki, the wait revolves around wanting their son to get a little older.

“How our life is right now with work, with Mateo and his age and the attention we give him — [Artem]’s like, ‘Wait until he is 4.’ And I was like, ‘I’m good with that,'” she recalled. “But then it was weird how the tables kinda turned where I was like, ‘I mean, I am good with that.’ He [also] has Dancing With the Stars coming up soon. He made a comment, ‘I don’t want to leave and be dancing in Los Angeles and you’re home pregnant with Matteo and trying to do everything.'”