May 2021

“Happy First Mother’s Day to you my love, it’s crazy to think how fast time flies Teo is nine month old and you’ve been the best mom we both can ask for so attending, loving, caring and determined to be best you can be,” Chigvintsev wrote via Instagram alongside photos of Nikki and their son in May 2021. “We love you so so much, may this be the happiest day for you and to many more to come ❤️👼❤️”