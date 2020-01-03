Engaged!

Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess and More Congratulate Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev on Their Engagement

By
JJ Garcia Celebs React to Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Engagement
 Courtesy of JJ Garcia/Instagram
10
11 / 10

J.J. Garcia

“Congrats brother so happy for you guys,” the Total Bellas cast member said.

Back to top