A Jealous Streak

In a January 2021 episode of Total Bellas, the podcast host admitted that she felt jealous of Chigvintsev and DWTS partner Kaitlyn Bristowe when they competed on season 29, which they eventually won. “It’s not about her and him,” Bella said at the time. “Like, I don’t have a fear of Artem going off. That’s not it. It’s wanting what she’s getting from him. Can he come home and laugh with me? Can he come home and ask me how I’m doing? Like, I want to feel wanted and sexy.”