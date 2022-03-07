Parental Exhaustion

The Teen Choice Award winner gave another candid quote about the couple’s sex life in March 2021, telling Us that the duo were “hot and heavy” before Matteo’s arrival but had gotten “super tired” since his birth. “When you have tired sex with each other, it’s like one’s leaning onto someone too much,” she explained at the time. “And it’s like, ‘OK, wait. … I need something else.’ Like, I need energy. Even for me, I’ll be like, ‘Let’s see. I’ll be on bottom. It’s OK. Let’s just do missionary.’”