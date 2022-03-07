Their Own Timeline

After her comments about not wanting to go through a divorce made headlines, Bella clarified that she still plans to marry Chigvintsev — on her own time. “I will be getting married, and I can’t wait,” she said on her podcast. “It’s weird how it hits you now, or me, [in my] late 30s, a mother, Artem and I already have this beautiful life together. I still want to get married, don’t get me wrong.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum joined the podcast to offer his own take, saying that the couple will wed when his parents can be present at the ceremony. “When one proposes to another, they definitely have a better understanding of what that person wants to do,” he said. “I proposed to you, knowing how I [felt] and what I wanted.”