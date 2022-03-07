Too Real

Chigvintsev isn’t always thrilled about his fiancée’s candor. “A lot of stuff I say makes headlines, and [he got upset when] it was something about our sex life,” Bella told Us in October 2021. “And I remember he showed me [a story] and he goes, ‘Really? I mean, you have to talk about all that?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, good thing. Like, I put you over [the top].’ And he goes, ‘That doesn’t matter.’”

The ballroom dancer is “very private,” so he’s pushed back on some of Bella’s more shocking reveals. “He gets really embarrassed with all that,” she added. “And when I talked about, like, having hemorrhoids, he’s like, ‘I can’t believe you told people about your hemorrhoids.’ And I’m like, ‘It’s real life. [That’s what] it’s like to push out a baby.’”