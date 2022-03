Waiting for Forever

In February 2022, Bella explained why she had held off marrying Chigvintsev after previously saying the duo were going to wed in the fall of 2021. “Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say ‘I do,’ I want to make sure it’s forever,” she said during an appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop. “I know there are things that Artem wants too — like he really wants his parents there — but also, overall, I don’t want my son to go through a divorce.”