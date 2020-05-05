Losing Herself

The superstar explains that she was so focused on holding on to Cena, she tried to be perfect and create a perfect life for him.

“By continually putting him first, and choking my own voice back, I didn’t give him the respect of actually hearing about how I was doing,” she writes. “I didn’t give him, or our relationship, the benefit of the doubt that maybe it could handle more. Because I assumed he wasn’t willing to make sacrifices, I did not persistently ask. Because I was so fixated on what I believed he wanted, I made many decisions on his behalf, even though I was losing myself in the process.”