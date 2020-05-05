A Major Fight

When they were in high school, the twins’ dad left on Christmas Day to be with another woman. However, he came back sometimes and would “pretend like everything was normal,” Brie reveals.

“Nicole and I were furious and would have nothing to do with him, much less continue with the charade that we were a normal family. Our refusal to talk to him only enraged him more because he felt like we were disrespecting his authority. Right before Spring Break we got into a massive fight,” Brie recalls, noting that Nicole showed off her tattoo she had gotten out of rebellion. “The fight quickly escalated and both of my parents followed Nicole into her room. From what I recall, my mom got in Nicole’s face and Nicole pushed her back; my dad hit Nicole in the face and she fell into the curtains, while I jumped on his back to stop him. He picked us both up and threw us out of the house. Both of my parents were responsible for that. I was in pajamas. I don’t think either of us was wearing shoes. We went to our friend Tammy’s house and crashed with her for a few days, until her parents got suspicious and called my mom.”