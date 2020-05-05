An Abusive Past

The twins reveal that their childhood was very difficult and “a lot of what happened to us was borderline acceptable hotly debated but not officially labeled as abuse.”

Nikki writes, “It was certainly not nearly as stigmatized as it is now. As we grew older and started going to friends’ houses for playdates and sleepovers, the difference between our own home and how our friends were raised became starker. … We never knew what would cause our dad to fly off the handle — it wouldn’t take much, some- times just a day that was too hot — but he would get worked up and angry to the point of blacking out.”