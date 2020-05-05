Bryan Danielson Didn’t Tell Brie He Loved Her for a Long Time

Although they’ve been married since 2014, Bryan Danielson took a long time to tell Brie how he really felt.

“It was really not my intent to date a wrestler, primarily because when you inevitably break up, you still have to see each other at work all week and then you’ll likely see them with the next wrestler they happen to get involved with,” she reveals. “But a relationship of some sort with Bryan just seemed inevitable. As much as I didn’t intend for it to happen in the first place, there was no way to stop it once it started. Except, of course, by refusing to be his girlfriend.”

She continuously said no when he asked to be an official couple, but finally agreed when he needed a commitment in order to continue. Then they took things slow.

“My now-husband didn’t tell me he loved me until the day he proposed. He had warned me in our early days of dating that he wouldn’t say it. He had only ever told two people he loved them: his mom, Betty, and his sister, Billie Sue,” Brie writes. “I thought it was a funny thing to say at the time. It was so very Bryan, who loves making rules and then actually sticking to them. I didn’t think it was a big deal, because I honestly didn’t think we’d ever be serious enough to say it.”