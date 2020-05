Freddie Prinze Jr.

When Brie began working with WWE, she was shocked to meet her writer. “Randomly, Freddie Prinze Jr. was the writer who was working with me at WWE and he was a fount of positivity — he was so encouraging and just kept telling me, ‘You got this,’ on repeat, until I could say it back to him,” the Total Bellas star writes. “In his non-acting life, Freddie is a crazy wrestling fan — working with him on our debut just made the whole thing even more surreal.”