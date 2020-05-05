John Cena Wasn’t the First Wrestler Nikki Dated

Before John Cena, Nikki was involved with another wrestler, a man she refers to as Brad.

“We started sleeping together, though that did not deter him from openly and aggressively flirting with other girls. Our relationship was casual, and I certainly had no claims on him, but it drove me crazy anyway. It was the first time that I had been with a guy who wasn’t clamoring to lock me down. It drove me bats–t crazy. It made me obsessed with him,” Nikki writes. “We had a really good year together where we settled into what felt like an adult relationship. We didn’t tell each other that we loved each other, we rarely held hands, but it felt like we were together — at least while we were on the road with WWE.”

However, when he left his computer open to his MySpace one night, she found messages between him and another wrestler, who was one of her best friends. “I called him and asked him to come back over and then slapped him hard. Then I started to bawl because I would have never, ever done that to him,” she shares. “There was a rule that was so sacred it didn’t even need to be spoken: We did not sleep with other wrestlers. Not only had he slept with another wrestler, but he had slept with a wrestler who happened to be one of my closest friends, who knew about my feelings for him. It was an undeniable betrayal. I used to go out to dinner with both of them, while this whole drama was unfolding behind my back. He claims it only happened once or twice — but even that was two times too many. She called me repeatedly and left voicemails, but we never spoke again.”