Nikki Recalls Being Raped Twice

When she was 15, Nikki was raped at a hotel party on the Fourth of July. “My virginity was stolen from me, without my consent. I was raped, by a guy I thought was a friend, while I was passed out at a party,” she writes. “I’d had too many beers, and maybe some shots of hard alcohol, and I only woke up because my stomach hurt — I came to, and this guy was both on top of me and inside of me. I pushed him off and ran out of the room — he followed me down the hall and asked me if this meant we were now boyfriend/ girlfriend. … I had never even seen a penis, yet I was no longer a virgin.”

A few months later, she and a friend were invited back to a guys’ hotel room while at a modeling competition. After a ton of asking, she finally agreed to a drink.

“I thought that if I gave in on this, maybe they’d leave me alone. I hadn’t drunk very much before I felt really dizzy and stood up to go to the bathroom, thinking I might vomit. One of the guys followed me in and bashed my head against the bathroom sink — I came to when he accidentally switched on the blow-dryer with his elbow,” the former WWE Superstar shares. “I had clearly been roofied — I was groggy, and I couldn’t see straight, but I could see four condom wrappers littered across the bathroom floor and realized that I had been raped. I hit him in the face and ran from the bathroom — my friend was gone and the door was open. I took off into the night, sprinting across empty fields until I made it back to the hotel where we were staying with her mom.”

Nikki also adds that she didn’t tell her sister for years and that her mom is “learning about this for the first time in this book.”