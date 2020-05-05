The Post-Partum No One Discusses

After their first baby, Birdie, was born in 2017, the couple really struggled to find a balance.

“I know I can’t take care of Birdie alone, and I certainly can’t take care of Birdie and myself alone. I need help and support, like all women everywhere,” Brie writes. “I struggled, and Bryan struggled, too. In retrospect, I think he had postpartum depression. It is actually not uncommon among men — even though it is rarely discussed. I had been on a nine-month physical journey of connecting with Birdie: My body was transforming to accommodate her, in real time. He had nothing physical to attach to — he just had books, and he read a lot of them. But no book can prepare you for the real thing — for this tiny, needy creature who has wants and needs that you have to learn on the fly.”

Incomparable is out now.