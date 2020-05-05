Turning Him In

Nikki later ran away and when her parents called the cops, she told them about her dad’s behavior.

“I told them my story and asked them to call the school, to have them vouch for my dad’s history of getting physical with us. And I had taken a photo of my face after he had hit me. Teachers and security guards at the school had seen things over the years — once, my dad and I got into it when he was dropping me off, and he threw a box of Kleenex at my head,” Nikki writes. “A security guard came up to the truck and got in my dad’s face about it. I told the cops I would rather go to juvi than go home to live with my dad again, and they believed me. My mom realized it was over. She needed to kick my dad out of the house so I could come home, though she was still upset that I had made the decision for her. I came home and immediately started throwing all of my dad’s s–t into the driveway.”