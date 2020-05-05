Unspoken WWE Rules

During their time in WWE, the twins were surprised to learn about the “unspoken rules” behind the scenes. However, the culture has evolved a ton over the years, especially since the #MeToo movement.

“Light is being thrown on how screwed up office culture is for so many women, regardless of industry. But as you can imagine, Brie and I were … upset. It was really scary to show up to work, as you felt like you could unknowingly mess up at every turn. We often felt like we were walking on eggshells,” Nikki writes. “There were nonsensical rules and rituals that you could never fully know until someone was kind enough to initiate you. Let’s just say that there was no formal onboarding process, and since we all work as independent contractors for WWE, there is no HR.”

“There was also no office to report things to, and issues were settled in “locker room meetings,” the sisters share. “These were unofficial. I don’t think the office even knew that this sort of thing happened, but a locker room meeting involved a number of female wrestlers marshaling against another wrestler. A year into our time on the main roster, there was a locker room meeting held against me, Brie, and Nattie,” she adds, noting that Nattie was “annoying” to the others and Brie and Nikki were getting more TV time than the rest of them, something that was out of their control. “They also felt like we had formed too many friendships with the guys. We liked hanging with them, particularly because there was way less drama. So we didn’t feel like giving that up, either. We took it, and put our heads down, and kept going.”