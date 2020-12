Yep, They’re Engaged!

Us confirmed in January 2015 that Somerhalder popped the question to Reed after six months of dating. “She accepted with glee. She is madly in love,” an insider told Us. Another added: “They were friends before, the groundwork had been laid before. They had always been attracted to each other, but always in another relationship. It may seem quick, but they knew it was right. They believe in the same things. They are dedicated to their work and helping others.”