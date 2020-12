Winter Wonderland

Reed and the Lost alum went skiing over the holidays with the actress’ brother Nathan in December 2014. “When families combine and hearts collide there’s only one thing to do. The butt wiggle,” Reed captioned a pic. Somerhalder added: “The Happiest of holidays to everyone, may nothing but smiles, family time and reflection come from these moments. I’m grateful for all of the love this years for me…”