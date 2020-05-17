Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder’s Whirlwind Romance!

Head Over Heels

Reed penned a sweet birthday tribute to her husband in December 2019 where she recalled one of her favorite memories of Somerhalder.

“Happy happy birthday to this one. Another trip around the sun, 41. A moment in time,”she wrote via Instagram. “I remember taking this photo, distant mountains were the backdrop to this beautiful cloudy day in Idaho. You were laughing uncontrollably, and it felt so sweet to see this smile, almost like you, like, were a kid all over again. We love you.”