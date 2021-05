Long-Lasting Love

Somerhalder revealed the key to his relationship with Reed during a February 2021 appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “Communication. Taking time for yourself — for yourselves together [and separately],” he said, before noting that he is “of course” a generous lover. He added that sex is about “generosity and compassion and giving, you know, it’s all about sharing equal, it’s about sharing.”