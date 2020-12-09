Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder’s Whirlwind Romance!

Marriage Milestones

The happy couple celebrated their two-year anniversary on April 26 in 2017 by posting sweet messages to each other on social media alongside photos from their wedding. The Thirteen alum honored her husband — who she called “my guy, my man, my honey, my partner in this life, my better half in every way” — by writing, “Navigating the waters of life with you is the greatest and most rewarding adventure I’ve ever known. We climb, we grow, and we laugh at all of it. Thank you for being exactly who you are, and for loving all of me.” Somerhalder called Reed “the most amazing human in the world” and thanked her for “being my best friend, the hardest-working, kindest, most patient and most talented woman I’ve ever known.”