Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder’s Whirlwind Romance!

Ian Somerhalder Credits Wife Nikki Reed With Rescuing Him From ‘Nightmare’ Debt: ‘It Almost Killed Her’
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed. Courtesy of Ian Somerhalder/Instagram
Somerhalder thanked Reed for saving him from a financial crisis while celebrating her 33rd birthday in May 2021. He explained in a lengthy Instagram post that she “worked selflessly for 2yrs to build me out of a terrible business situation I got myself into” before they began dating. “This woman here decided that she didn’t want to see her husband ruin his body/mind/spirit and pulled up her bootstraps and got down in the trenches assembling a team to get to the negotiating table to find a way out,” he wrote. “She devoted her life to getting me out of that mess and it almost killed her along the way. I am where I am BECAUSE of this woman.” 

He added: “Happy 33 you incredible angel of a person. The light you radiate into our household and this planet is beyond inspiring. You are a superwoman. You made it possible for me to live, build my dreams, and to start my life over. The world needs people like you. Love, Ian aka Baby Daddy.” 

