Seven Years Later

Ahead of the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary, Somerhalder gushed over his wife while talking about their plans to celebrate with a romantic camping trip. “It’s such a special time because this is a big [anniversary]. I mean, this is seven years. It’s a long time,” he told E! News in March 2022 before revealing his getaway plans. “Just me and my honey going to [a] super secret, really badass place, get our time in and we’re back.”

The actor went on to praise Reed’s survival skills, adding, “I have never met a more resourceful human being. I think together, with our combined skills, we could live forever on an island. You can drop us on an island, and we would be OK.”