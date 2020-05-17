Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder’s Whirlwind Romance!

Still in Love

The happy couple commemorated their fourth wedding anniversary in April 2019 with emotional messages to each other via Instagram.

“I’m completely blown away by you,” the V Wars star wrote at the time. “The bright purity of your smile is infectious to us all. We’ve traveled near and far learning, exploring, tasting, laughing, loving and raising our little one.”

Reed, for her part, wrote, “Four years ago we had no idea what we were getting into. We didn’t know everything we thought we knew about life, or what it means to be a real life- partner to somebody else. We were just two kids who were crazy about each other. We didn’t yet know how to grow with someone, but we knew we were in love and we knew we wanted to learn all of these things … together.”