She Is Not Afraid to Speak Up

NikkieTutorials famously called out a Prague-based cosmetics brand in 2017 for using her “Power of Makeup” video without permission. She made headlines again in April 2020 for saying she was disappointed in the way she was treated as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “After being on Ellen, I thought to myself, ‘Don’t meet your idols,’” she told &C Magazine.