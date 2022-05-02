Nina Dobrev and Shaun White: A Timeline of Their Relationship

April 2022

White opened up about watching Dobrev on The Vampire Diaries while answering fan questions on TikTok. “I wasn’t going to see her for, like, three months so I was like, ‘Oh, this will be cool, I’ll start the show.’ I’ll see her without seeing her,” he explained. “It was cool, but it got a little dark. She was, like, the love interest of all the guys on the show and I found myself really rooting for them. I’m like, ‘Am I in the way?’ I don’t know if that was healthy or not, but I did watch the show and it was really funny.”