Pics

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White August 2020 2
 BROADIMAGE/MEGA
7
5 / 7
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

August 2020

The lovebirds locked lips during their trip to Tulum, Mexico, in August 2020.

Back to top