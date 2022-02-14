February 2022

Dobrev praised her beau after he finished his final Olympics run in fourth place. “I am in awe of you. Today we are celebrating you,” she wrote via Instagram. “Your hard work. Your passion. Your determination. Your talent. Your class. Your fearlessness. Your courage. Your soul. Your heart. YOUR LEGACY. I couldn’t be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20 years as a competitor and the man you have become. You are one of a kind. The end of one chapter, means the beginning of another. You will forever be the G.O.A.T. of snowboarding. Not to mention you are also the G.(B).O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time.”