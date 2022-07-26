July 2022

Since competing in the Winter Olympics in February 2022, White exclusively told Us that in addition to travelling around the world and continuing to snowboard, he passed on some special skills to his love.

“I’m teaching Nina how to surf currently. She’s so talented as a snowboarder, which is great, because I’ve been in past relationships when they couldn’t snowboard and I’m a terrible coach. I’m like, ‘You just do it!’” the athlete revealed. “But now she’s got the surfing bug. She’s excited about it, so now we’re trying to find places we can go surf and vacation and hang … She caught like seven waves in Hawaii and it was like she was feeling it, yeah!”