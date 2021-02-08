News

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Enjoy Fun Ski Trip With Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon

By
Elena Stefan 4ever Nina Dobrev Paul Wesley Ski With Significant Others
 Courtesy Shawn White/Instagram
5
3 / 5
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Crushed It

Dobrev was captured in action while making her way down the slopes.

Back to top