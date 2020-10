Adrienne Bailon Slams Rob, Kim Retaliates

Rob Kardashian’s ex Adrienne Bailon accused him of cheating on her during their two-year relationship in a July 2014 interview with Latina magazine. Kim was appalled by the comments and tweeted, “So sad when people try to kick my brother when he is down #FamilyForever… Funny how she says being with a Kardashian hurt her career yet the only reason she has this article is bc she is talking about a Kardashian.”