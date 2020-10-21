15 Times Kim Kardashian’s Klaws Kame Out

#FingersInTheBootyAssBitch Drama

In January 2016, West ignited a war of words with his ex Amber Rose because he was mistakenly under the impression that her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa, dissed Kardashian. As fans know, the KUWTK star and Rose have feuded on and off for years. The model immediately slammed the “Waves” rapper with a now-infamous NSFW tweet: “Awww @kanyewest are u mad I’m not around to play in ur a–hole anymore? #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch.” Days later, Rose and Kardashian made amends and even posed for a selfie together, which the former stripper jokingly captioned, “Tea anyone?”