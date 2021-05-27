16 Times Kim Kardashian’s Klaws Came Out

Halting the Hookup Rumors

The reality star denied in May 2021 that she ever hooked up with Travis Barker after the drummer’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, claimed they hooked up while he was married to her. Moakler exclusively told Us earlier that month that she “caught” Barker having an “affair” with Kardashian in the early 2000s, but the TV personality later refuted the allegations via her Instagram Stories during a fan Q&A.

When one user asked about the rumored hookup, Kardashian replied, “NO! False narrative!” She explained that she has been “friends for years” with the musician and she is “so happy for him” and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, whom he began dating in late 2020.