Katie Couric Questions Kardashian’s Fame

In August 2013, Katie Couric said she was puzzled as to why Kardashian was famous during an episode of her short-lived talk show, Katie. Days later, Kardashian posted a photo of a Barneys New York pajama set that the journalist sent to her as a gift for her newborn baby North. “#IHateFakeMediaFriends #MayIHumblySuggestYouNotSendGiftsThenTalkS–t,” the new mom captioned the pic.