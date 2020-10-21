15 Times Kim Kardashian’s Klaws Kame Out

Kimye’s ‘Famous’ Feud With Taylor Swift

In February 2016, West debuted his song “Famous,” on which the MC raps, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.” Taylor Swift’s dedicated fans were furious with the track and immediately took to Twitter to criticize the rapper. West insisted that the “Bad Blood” songstress preapproved the line, but her team said otherwise. In June 2016, Kardashian slammed Swift in an interview with GQ, saying, “She totally approved that. She totally knew that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t.”