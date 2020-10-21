15 Times Kim Kardashian’s Klaws Kame Out

Klapping Back at Old News

In March 2020, Taylor Swift responded to the full footage of her 2016 phone call with West leaking, which detailed their discussion about his “Famous” lyric about the singer. She claimed that “somebody edited and manipulated” the viral clip “in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell.”

The KKW Beauty founder, in response, hit back at the pop star across a series of tweets. Kardashian noted that the timing of Swift speaking on the matter “feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I never edited the footage (another lie) — I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative,” the reality star tweeted. “To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary.”

Kardashian continued, “Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however, has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares.”