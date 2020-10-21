15 Times Kim Kardashian’s Klaws Kame Out

Watch What You Say, Caitlyn!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan wasn’t too happy with Caitlyn Jenner’s July 2015 Vanity Fair cover story. In the interview, the ex-Olympian, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, trashed ex-wife Kris Jenner and claimed that they would still be together if the matriarch had accepted the I Am Cait star’s gender transition. “I don’t think she thinks that she did anything wrong,” Kim said in an October 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I think she’s obviously shut out all of the memories of mom.”