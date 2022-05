Frankie Grande

While Ariana’s older brother is now married to Hale Leon, he used to be in a relationship with two married men.

“These are my boyfriends,” he told Us Weekly in November 2018 of his relationship with Daniel Sinasohn and Mike Pophis. “[We’ve been dating for] almost three months, but in the gay world, it’s like five years.”

The trio later called it quits in January 2019.