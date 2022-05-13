Mo’Nique

The actress and her husband, Sidney Hicks, are so candid about their open marriage that in 2016, they even started a podcast about it — “Mo’Nique and Sidney’s Open Relationship.”

Mo’Nique revealed to The New York Times in 2016 that their open marriage began when the star told her partner that she “wanted to continue to see the gentlemen that I was seeing, and I felt comfortable telling my best friend,” noting that Hicks was OK with the arrangement as long as he could also be in other relationships.

“I’m grateful he taught me I had to play fair,” she added.