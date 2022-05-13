Nico Tortorella

The Younger alum has been in a relationship with his wife, Bethany C. Meyers, for more than 15 years — and they’ve both had other relationships during that time.

Speaking on the misconceptions they often face as two non-monogamous partners, Tortorella told U.K.’s Attitude in 2020 that while people think the couple are “out here f—king all the time and that we have all these partners,” that is not the case.

While the Walking Dead alum explained that they and their wife had other partners at the time, in 2021, they revealed that the two were monogamous for the first time in 15 years.