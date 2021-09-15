Late Night Hosts Reflect on Norm Macdonald's Legacy After His Death

Howie Mandel

The America’s Got Talent judge was “heartbroken” by the news, he told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. “He gave me some of my favorite moments ever on SNL,” Mandel said. “He was so funny, so pure, so authentic, so real.”

He went on to reference the loss during the competition show while critiquing contestant Gina Brillon. “Having you and seeing you and Josh on the show today brings us back and lets us know that laughter is still alive and laughter is the best medicine,” he said.