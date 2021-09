Stephen Colbert

“I wish I were a good enough comedian to come up with a joke right now about Norm Macdonald having died. But the only comedian I know who could get away with a ‘Norm Macdonald is dead joke’ is Norm Macdonald,” the former Colbert Report personality said during his show on Tuesday. “And I’m going to miss the fact that there’s nobody left on the planet who can do that, and the comedy world is poorer for it today.”