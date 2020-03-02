Stealing the show! North West closed out her dad Kanye West’s Yeezy runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, March 2.

West, 42, and Kim Kardashian’s eldest child took center stage to perform a special rap song as the models made their way across the runway. The 6-year-old was greeted by cheers from attendees when she stepped out, wearing a cute purple puffer vest over an all-black ensemble while her hair was styled in braids.

She intro-ed the rap track, “Yea you know my name, it’s Northie!” Her mom could be heard cheering on her daughter in a video posted to Kardashian’s Instagram Stories.

Toward the end of her two-minute stint, the “Famous” rapper appeared behind North and smiled. He then continued to support his daughter as she wrapped up her song. “This is my new team. Whoa! Whoa!” she went on. “Ye, ye, ye, ye. This is recital, ye!”

North was supported by her 39-year-old mother, her aunt Kourtney Kardashian and 7-year-old cousin Penelope, who wore a similar outfit to North’s. In Kim’s Instagram Stories video before North’s big performance, the mommy-daughter pair also showed off their matching braids.

West debuted his Yeezy season 8 collection during Paris Fashion Week, only one day after hosting a Sunday Service gathering in the European city. Those who scored invites to the exclusive fashion event seemingly received rattlesnake eggs along with an orange flyer that read: “Caution: Keep in cool place to prevent hatching….”

The invitation also featured the tagline, “Here is a little piece of our home in Cody, Wyoming.” (The “Jesus Walks” artist purchased a massive ranch in Wyoming in September 2019.)

West launched his Yeezy sneaker collection with Nike in 2009, and he later brought it to Adidas in 2013. He debuted his first Yeezy Season showcase for his brand’s sneakers and clothing in collaboration with Adidas in 2015.

In a Forbes profile on West in July 2019, Kim opened up about how her husband’s business acumen has helped improve her own.

“He’s just taught me as a person to never compromise and to really take ownership,” the Skims cofounder said at the time. “Before, I was really the opposite. I would throw my name on anything.”

Scroll down to see photos of North hitting the stage at Paris Fashion Week!