Real Estate Olivia Jade Giannulli Gives Fans an Inside Look at Her New California Apartment By Johnni Macke March 24, 2021 YouTube 8 3 / 8 Favorite Spot Olivia Jade gushed over her comfortable bed in both of her moving videos. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News