A Surprising Reaction

When she found out, Olivia “wasn’t angry” because she didn’t really know what happened. “100 percent honesty, when it first happened, I didn’t look at it and say ‘Oh, my God, how dare we do this?’ I was like, ‘Why is everybody complaining. I’m confused what we did.’ That’s embarrassing to admit. That’s embarrassing in itself — that I walked around my whole 20 years of life not realizing, like, you have insane privilege. You’re, like, the poster child of white privilege and you had no idea. I think that although I’ve had a really strong relationship with my mom and dad my whole life, I was definitely confused when this call came out.”

Olivia Jade confronted her parents about it after the news came out and they both apologized, telling her they really messed up. “I know they’re good people. I know that I’m not gonna judge them for a mistake they made,” Olivia said. “Although it’s a big one, they’re gonna pay the price for it. … I know that they’ve struggled.”