Why It Happened

As for why her parents did what they did, Olivia Jade revealed she thinks her dad just wanted his daughters staying close to home, and he knew a lot of people that had great experiences at USC.

“My mom, really, for most of the time when I was applying to school — was in Canada shooting a movie. She was involved in my whole childhood but when it came to that, she was like, ‘Moss, you handle it, I’m out. I’m going to work now.’ She put off so much work to raise us,” the Tap That Awesome App alum said, before adding that she worked really hard in high school. “In their heads, it was like, ‘Everybody has a college counselor and I’m just gonna donate to a school like all my friends did with their kids,’ and I think what’s crazier is how so many people in our area don’t recognize that it’s wrong.”