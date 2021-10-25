A Bit Scary

Olivia Jade revealed during the first episode of her “Conversations With…” podcast in October that she worries about seeing her name in the media following the scandal. “I’m so scared of looking at my name and something bad is happening and I’m the face of it and it’s going to be this big thing that blows up in my face again,” she explained on the October 25 episode. “You live your life a little bit differently in my opinion. You kind of start to believe what people are telling you, like, you don’t deserve a second chance, and there is no room for growth and you feel like, not to sound super dark, but how do you bounce back? I want to be alive, I still want to grow up.”