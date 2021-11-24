Defending Her Mom

During an episode of her podcast in November 2021, Olivia Jade and Bella opened up about how much their mom was blamed for the scandal. “Even though I also was getting dragged negatively, it didn’t nearly affect me as much as seeing mom having all this thrown on her,” Olivia Jade said. “She really took this whole thing on her back, solely. There are a lot of people that were in this case, and a lot of other parents, and I do not know one other person’s name. … It caused a lot of anger within me when I would read stuff about her. And I think it’s interesting that when I would read stuff about myself … it didn’t nearly affect me the same way if I read it about our own mom.”

The influencer also added that she felt she contributed to the scandal, explaining, “I made myself public on YouTube before all of this happened, so then when [the scandal] was happening, I kind of signed up for it. I did post videos talking about things that I very much regret, and I was very open about my life.”